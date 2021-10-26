HalloweenBachelor NationShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Will Paris Hilton "Pull the Plug" on Carter Reum Romance? Paris in Love Teases Wedding Tension

As Paris Hilton and Carter Reum's wedding day approaches, the influencer is contemplating her future. See the tearful trailer for Peacock's Paris in Love docuseries.

By Jess Cohen Oct 26, 2021 5:00 PMTags
Reality TVParis HiltonCouplesCelebritiesPeacockNBCU
Watch: Paris Hilton's Heartfelt Letter to Boyfriend Carter Reum

Is Paris Hilton getting "cold feet" ahead of her wedding day?

That's the question Nicky Hilton is asking her sister in the first trailer for Peacock's new docuseries, Paris in Love. Premiering on Nov. 11—with new episodes dropping every Thursday—the 13-episode series will follow Paris and fiancé Carter Reum as they prepare to say "I do." And as many couples know, planning a wedding can be stressful. 

"As you can imagine," Carter, a venture capitalist, says in the teaser, "marrying Paris Hilton is quite different than what I expected."

In fact, Carter likely didn't anticipate Kathy Hilton's involvement in her daughter's wedding. As she tells Paris in the trailer, "This is like, my wedding too. He just needs to stay in his lane."

Carter's response? "I'm happy to stay in my lane," he says. "We just need you and your mom to start moving in your lane."

Paris then raises eyebrows when she admits she doesn't "know" the date of the wedding yet—and is even accused of "stalling a little bit."

photos
Paris Hilton & Carter Reum: Romance Rewind

At one point, Carter—who proposed to Paris in February after about a year of dating—tells his fiancée that this is her "last chance to pull the plug on me." Later, Paris breaks down in tears during a conversation with her mom and sister. 

"I want to grow up but I wanna make sure I make the right choice," she says. "I just don't want to be alone forever."

Trending Stories

1

Hilarie Burton: One Tree Hill's Moira Kelly "Saved My Life"

2

Drew Barrymore and Tom Green Reunite In Person After 20 Years

3

See Adam Levine React After Fan Jumps Onstage During Maroon 5 Concert

Amid the tears, Paris will also share the happiest moments of her wedding journey with fans—like finding her dress! Plus, cameras will also take viewers inside Paris and Carter's joint bachelor-bachelorette party in Las Vegas. But will the couple ultimately make it to the altar? You'll have to watch and find out.

REX/Shutterstock

Mark your calendars and prepare for a rare glimpse into Paris' inner circle, starting this November.

Ahead of the premiere, check out the first trailer for Paris in Love above!

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Peacock is live now! Check out NBCU's new streaming service here.

Trending Stories

1

Hilarie Burton: One Tree Hill's Moira Kelly "Saved My Life"

2

Drew Barrymore and Tom Green Reunite In Person After 20 Years

3

See Adam Levine React After Fan Jumps Onstage During Maroon 5 Concert

4

Exes Rachel Bilson & Adam Brody's Reunion Will Make You Nostalgic AF

5

TikTok Star Ali Abulaban Pleads Not Guilty to Double Murder