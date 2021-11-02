Kristen Stewart Is Engaged to Dylan Meyer After 2 Years Together

BACKGRID

She wanted to go all out for The One. "When you know, you know. You know what I mean?" Stewart gushed of her "brilliant" girlfriend. "There is nothing like feeling sure about anything, because we don't know anything. And that is the only thing you can feel like you know, is that if you're in love with someone."

According to Stewart, she first met Meyer about eight years ago on a movie, but they didn't reconnect until six years after that. "She rocked up at a friend's birthday and I was like, ‘Where have you been and how have I not known you?'" the BAFTA award winner said.

Two weeks after meeting her, she told Meyer she loved her at a "s--tty bar" late at night. She recalled, "Her friends were there or whatever. They walked out and I was just like, ‘Aw man, I'm so f--king in love with you.' Like, done."

The couple were first seen together publicly in August 2019, while sharing an intimate embrace following Stewart's split from model Stella Maxwell. "Kristen is spending time with Dylan and very happy about it," a source told E! News at the time. "She was seeing Stella for a little bit while it worked, but now she has moved on with Dylan."

"Kristen isn't holding back at all and loves being with her," the insider continued. "They are moving quickly and always together."

K.Stew, who dated her Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson until 2013, told Stern during her interview that she "wanted to" marry him as well. "I'm not a super duper traditionalist, but at the same time...every relationship I've ever been in, I thought that was it. I've never really been the most casual person," she explained.

