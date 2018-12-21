Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell have gone their separate ways.

Just one day after photos surfaced of the former Twilight star holding hands with a stylish redhead in Los Angeles, E! News is learning more about Kristen's romantic status.

"Kristen and Stella are still in touch, but decided it was best to see other people," a source shared with E! News. "They started to disagree on things and it stopped being fun. Kristen went to Germany to film and they realized that the relationship had run its course and they needed a change."

Our insider added, "It wasn't making sense for them to stay together. They are still friendly and run in the same circle of friends. But Kristen is happy to be back out there and meeting new people."

In other words, the breakup happened long ago and this week's photos are not dramatic by any means.