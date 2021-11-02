Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum Celebrate First Halloween Together With Taxi Driver Couples Costume

Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum's unforgettable Halloween couples costume is getting plenty of people talkin' about them.
The twosome, who celebrated their first Halloween together this year, both shared a look to their Instagram Story on Monday, Nov. 1 of themselves channeling Robert De Niro and Jodie Foster's characters from Martin Scorsese's classic 1976 film Taxi Driver.
In the image that both posted, Channing portrayed Travis Bickle with a green jacket and jeans, along with rocking a fake mohawk and costume blood on his face. For her part, Zoë went with a floppy white hat, floral crop top and red shorts to become Iris Steensma.
The 41-year-old Magic Mike actor posted a number of other pics from their night out to his Instagram Story, including a solo shot of himself that he labeled "Travis," followed by one of the 32-year-old Big Little Liars star that he labeled "Iris."
This marks the first time Zoë has shared a photo of the couple, while Channing posted a pic to social media showing himself and the Mad Max: Fury Road standout back in September.
The two stars, who have yet to publicly address their relationship status, first sparked romance rumors in January. The speculation surrounding their relationship intensified in August when they were spotted enjoying multiple outings together in New York City.
Back then, an insider told E! News, "There's more than a friendship going on with Channing and Zoë. They are spending a lot of time together and having fun."
On Oct. 23, the couple was photographed holding hands while out to lunch in New York City, with Channing put his arm around her at one point.
By the way, can we just point out that Travis Barker not being the one to dress up as the similarly named Travis Bickle somehow feels like a missed opportunity? Just sayin'.