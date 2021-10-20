Kenya Moore & Other Dancing With the Stars Contestants Detail Their Fitness Transformations

These stars are breaking a sweat for a good cause.
The season 30 competitors on Dancing With the Stars have powered through painful rehearsals, chronic injuries and tough performances in hopes of taking home the famed Mirror Ball. Some contestants like Mike "The Miz" Mizanin and Jimmie Allen have shed pounds throughout the process, while other DWTS stars have sought out physical therapy treatment.
"I have a plethora of ailments right now," The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Kenya Moore exclusively told E! News, "but I'm dancing through the pain because I really want to be here."
The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip star said she has a "taped off" knee, two ribs contusions and an injured ankle—along with "a little more guns."
Similarly, Cody Rigby teased that his feet are "disgusting right now" due to at least three blisters. "We always have to think about our bodies and what they can do," Rigby explained. "I'm somebody who thinks my body can do a lot, and it can, but you have to listen to it. I'm definitely really putting priority in my recovery."
The Bold Type alum Melora Hardin is definitely listening to what her physique can handle—which is quite a lot!
"I've been really, really pleased with my body in general. I've been like, congratulating my body a lot like, 'Wow, I'm really impressed with you,'" the Office star said. "I have been keeping up with my trainer for two years straight, three days a week. I really have not missed a day for two years, so I do think that's really paid off in terms of being strong. So I'm really grateful for my strength, and I'm really grateful for my flexibility."
She added, "However, we did kind of have a little thing with the lift. I did start to feel like my ribs were really sore. I think I was just wiped out from the two dances previously and then this acute pain in my ribs. I was in tears and I started having a little bit of a panic attack."
Hardin was "creating hell basically in my mind" before consulting with a physical therapist, who advised that her case was "not a serious injury, just a painful one." Hardin quipped, "If it's just about pain, I'm good."
Watch the full exclusive interview above to hear about The Miz's 15-pound weight loss and Allen's budding "two-and-a-half pack" after starting with a "keg" stomach. And check out all of the DWTS transformations over the years, below!
Dancing With the Stars airs Monday nights at 8:00 p.m. EST on ABC.