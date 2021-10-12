See the Dancing With the Stars Cast Transform Into Heroes for "Disney Week"

Watch : JoJo Siwa and Suni Lee Join "Dancing with the Stars"

The Dancing With the Stars season 30 contestants were in for a whole new world.

On Monday, Oct. 11, the ABC competition show aired the first part of its Disney-themed week with "Disney: Heroes Night." Concluding tomorrow, the popular film celebration features the celebrities and their partners dressed as some of the studio's most beloved characters, from Mary Poppins to Snow White to Elsa.

This episode was exciting for a variety of reasons, as it saw the ballroom return for Cheryl Burke and Cody Rigsby, who are both healthy again after previously testing positive for COVID-19. In addition, judge Derek Hough is back as well, after he took last week off following a possible COVID-19 exposure.

There were no eliminations tonight, meaning all of the pairs will take part in Tuesday's "Villains Night." Heading into the week, JoJo Siwa and Amanda Kloots were tied atop the leaderboard after the first three weeks.