Kourtney Kardashian & Megan Fox Pose Topless for Racy, NSFW SKIMS Shoot

Their "baby daddies" would be proud!
Hot off of Kourtney Kardashian and Megan Fox's side-by-side make out session at the MTV VMAs on Sept. 13, the two vixens are stripping down for Kim Kardashian's latest SKIMS collection. "Cotton has never looked this good," the official SKIMS Instagram teased on Sept. 22, as Megan and Kourtney pose in matching black cotton underwear with a red apple between their teeth.
Jennifer's Body star Megan shared her own favorite pics from the collection, writing, "Kourt, forever isn't long enough Welcome to our SKIMS Cotton Shoot — an immersive experience." And in those pics, both Megan and Kourtney are topless.
Fruits of the loom indeed, as Kourtney feeds Megan black cherries in another promotional snapshot while the two hot mamas don white bras and panties.
"I love that SKIMS really understands what women want to wear and that they want to feel sexy, confident and empowered," Megan added in a press release today. "I loved being in this campaign with Kourtney, we had so much fun shooting together."
Kourt shared, "I had so much fun shooting with Megan for the campaign. SKIMS really is my favorite for my undies, bras and basics—I think I would say that even if Kim weren't my sister!"
And, while Megan and Kourtney may be the apple of each others' eyes, their hearts remain with their respective rocker boyfriends. Megan's man Machine Gun Kelly even performed alongside Kourtney's longtime love Travis Barker after a steamy double date.
A source previously told E! News in July that Kourtney and Travis, 45, "have talked about marriage" and are "in it for the long haul."
Meanwhile, Megan and MGK sparked engagement rumors earlier this summer, although the actress' rep told E! News that the pair is not engaged.
