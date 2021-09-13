Why Pregnant Kylie Jenner Is Skipping the 2021 Met Gala

Watch : Most Memorable Met Gala Rule Breaks of All Time

Sorry, dolls! Kylie Jenner won't be attending the 2021 Met Gala after all.

The beauty mogul, who recently confirmed she's pregnant with baby No. 2, has decided to skip the annual fashion event. "I'm so sad I couldn't make it this year," Kylie wrote in a Sept. 13 Instagram Story post. "I can't wait to see all the looks."

Prior to jetting back to Los Angeles, the 24-year-old made multiple appearances throughout New York Fashion Week. However, a source tells E! News Stormi Webster's mom had a change of heart about attending the Met Gala.

"She pulled out last minute because she is overwhelmed and just doesn't feel great," the insider shares. "She did a lot this past weekend and pushed it. Kylie has been going back and forth for the last two months on if she wanted to attend or not and decided she doesn't really need to go."

The source adds, "Kylie is focused on her pregnancy right now and just wants to take it easy."