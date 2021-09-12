Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Turn Up the Heat During Solo 2021 VMAs Red Carpet Appearances

Watch : What the MTV VMAs Looked Like 10 Years Ago

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have us saying "My Oh My."

The couple, who are usually known for making a grand entrance together, raised a few eyebrows when they walked the red-carpet separately at the 2021 MTV Music Awards on Sunday, Sept. 12 at New York City's Barclays Center.

But, not to worry—Shawn told MTV on the red carpet that he was looking forward to "[seeing] his girlfriend's performance." And much like their recent Cinderella movie premiere appearance in Miami, the two slayed the red carpet with their statement-making fashion.

Considering the MTV VMAs is the place to push the style boundaries, the former Fifth Harmony member made sure to rise to the occasion. Camila opted for a bold look, wearing a fuchsia pink and red dress, complete with a corset and stunning bow. Shawn followed suit (see what we did there?!) with an equally eye-catching ensemble. The "Stitches" singer dressed to impress and looked white-hot in a head-to-toe cream-colored look.

All in all, Camila and Shawn made fans swoon with their individual knock-out styles while they each posed for photos.