Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Make for an Edgy Cinderella and Prince Charming at Premiere

The fairy godmother worked her magic on Camila Cabello, and she showed up for the ball (or rather, the premiere of her latest movie) in a new take on a princess gown.
Camila was accompanied by her Prince Charming (that would be longtime boyfriend Shawn Mendes, obvs) at the Miami premiere of Cinderella on Wednesday, Sept. 1. Despite looking like real-life royals, the couple didn't come in regal costumes, nor in a traditional tux and gown.
Stylists Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn dressed Camila in a Christian Siriano ensemble with a casual white crop top and tiered tulle skirt that could've been pulled straight from Belle's closet. The Fifth Harmony alum completed the summer outfit with a swipe of gold eyeshadow and a flirty bob 'do.
Shawn was just as trendy in a black mesh long-sleeve with a deep V-neck, along with loose cream trousers and a chain necklace. Your move, Harry Styles.
Shawnmila celebrated their two-year anniversary in July, when the "Stitches" singer posted a pic of them sharing a kiss in the Caribbean and called her "my baby."
At the premiere, their affection was on full display as they held hands and gazed into each other's eyes on the red carpet. Fans also spotted the pair in a golf cart, holding up peace signs for the camera.
"It's not every day that you get to be Cinder-fricking-rella," she wrote on Instagram this week. "So proud of this film."
It's been such a whirlwind experience that she actually passed out at another premiere event on Aug. 30, telling the crowd at The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, "I literally just passed out, and now I'm back and I'm ready to read my notes." Camila went on to say she "believed in this movie so much, that all I wanted was to enjoy it and not f--k it up. And I'm happy I didn't f--k it up."
Cinderella drops on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, Sept. 3.