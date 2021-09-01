2021 TV SCOOP AWARDS

Vote For Your TV Favorites Now!
TV Scoop AwardsKardashiansBachelor NationShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Camila Cabello Reveals She "Passed Out" During Cinderella Premiere

Camila Cabello, who stars in Amazon Studio's Cinderella, had a bit of a scary moment at the Aug. 30 premiere. "I'm sorry, I just passed out," she told the audience. "But I'm back!"

By Jess Cohen Sep 01, 2021 12:37 PMTags
MoviesRed CarpetHealthCelebritiesCamila Cabello
Watch: Camila Cabello, Billy Porter & Idina Menzel On "Crosswalk" Flash Mob

Camila Cabello experienced a fainting spell at this week's star-studded Cinderella premiere.

While the "Don't Go Yet" singer was all smiles on the red carpet at the Aug. 30 celebration, she briefly "passed out" before taking the stage inside The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. "I'm sorry, I just passed out, but I'm back!" Cabello, 24, told the audience as she joined co-stars Billy PorterIdina Menzel and more on the stage. "I literally just passed out, and now I'm back and I'm ready to read my notes."

While Cabello didn't share any additional details on the fainting incident, E! News has reached out to her rep for comment.

Despite the brief scare, Cabello powered through her speech and thanked the crowd for coming to the premiere. "All I can say is this was such an incredible experience," she told the audience. "I believed in this movie so much, that all I wanted was to enjoy it and not f--k it up. And I'm happy I didn't f--k it up. And I'm grateful for everybody who believed in me enough to give me the opportunity."

photos
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello: Romance Rewind

Before heading inside to the premiere, Cabello—who takes on the titular role in the magical Amazon Studios film—stopped to talk to E!'s Daily Pop on the red carpet. In addition to gushing about Cinderella, the Grammy nominee also dished about going viral with James Corden for the late-night host's Crosswalk: The Musical video.

In one clip posted to social media over the weekend, the Cinderella cast could be seen dancing in the street with Corden, who was dressed in a mouse costume. "Oh my god it was crazy, I've never done anything like that before," Cabello said. "And I loved the videos that I saw of the fans, just like from inside their cars. It was fun to relive the songs, too."

While we wait to see the finished product, take a look at the red carpet fashion from the Cinderella premiere below.

Cinderella drops Sept. 3 on Amazon Prime Video.

Trending Stories

1

Rose McGowan Calls Out Oprah Winfrey for Being as "Fake as They Come"

2

Kelly Ripa Fires Back at Fan's Accusation Over "Fresh-Faced" Beach Pic

3

Vanderpump Rules Moms Reunite for the First Time With Babies

Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic
Camila Cabello

In Oscar de la Renta 

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Nicholas Galitzine
Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic
Idina Menzel

In Alberta Ferretti with Jimmy Choo shoes

Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic
Billy Porter

In Benchellal

Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic
Lake Bell
Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic
Aidan Alexander
Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic
Janette Ok

In Imad Eduso and Zara 

Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic
Tate McRae
Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic
Peng-Peng Lee
Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic
Maria De Caprio

In Zara 

Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic
Maddie Baillio

In Rc Caylan Atelier

Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic
Kay Cannon
Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Rose McGowan Calls Out Oprah Winfrey for Being as "Fake as They Come"

2

Kelly Ripa Fires Back at Fan's Accusation Over "Fresh-Faced" Beach Pic

3

Vanderpump Rules Moms Reunite for the First Time With Babies

4

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Weigh In on Scott's Alleged DMs

5

See Justin Bieber Model Kim Kardashian’s Skims in LA Billboard Mishap