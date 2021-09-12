Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Are Engaged! Relive Their Fairytale Love Story

Watch : Britney Spears Feels "Relieved and Hopeful" About Her Future

Britney Spears is feeling like one "Lucky" gal!

On Sunday, Sept. 12, the pop star took her fans by surprise when she announced that she got engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Sam Asghari. The couple, who have been dating since 2016, were overjoyed by the news, as Britney shared a cute video on Instagram of the two celebrating their relationship milestone.

In the short clip, the "Circus" singer flaunted her massive diamond engagement ring and adorably kissed her new fiancé. "I can't f--king believe it," the 39-year-old performer captioned her post with several ring emojis.

For Sam's part, he announced their happy news on Instagram with a close-up shot of the musician's sparkler—which appeared to feature a round cut diamond and gold band.

It was just earlier this month that a source close to the fitness trainer told E! News he was planning to propose to Britney.

"Engagement has always been in the cards for Sam and Britney, without question," the insider revealed at the time. "It's the direction their relationship has been heading for nearly two years now. It's always a discussion and it's not a question of if, it's when."