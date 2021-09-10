Kylie Jenner Bares Her Baby Bump in Striking Fashion Statement

Watch : Kylie Jenner Shows Off Baby Bump at New York Fashion Week

Kylie Jenner is taking a bite out of the Big Apple—or should we say orange?

On Sept. 9, the pregnant E! reality star showed off the latest addition to her ever-growing maternity look book when she visited the Revolve Gallery as part of New York Fashion Week.

Kylie commanded attention in a bright orange trench coat, which she paired with an oversized pair of low-rise jeans and a tie top that perfectly accentuated her baby bump. The cosmetics entrepreneur completed the street chic ensemble with a Louis Vuitton handbag, pointed heels and gold jewelry.

As for her night out on the town, a source tells E! News exclusively that Kylie had a ball touring the exhibition, which featured collections from 13 designers, and meeting with Revolve execs.

"Kylie loves fashion and was very excited to see young emerging brands that wouldn't normally be able to show," the insider dishes, describing the mom-to-be as being in "really good spirits."