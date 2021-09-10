Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos
Exclusive

Kylie Jenner Bares Her Baby Bump in Striking Fashion Statement

Mama's on the move! On Sept. 9, Kylie Jenner continued to captivate New York Fashion Week in yet another daring look. Read on for exclusive deets on her night out.

Watch: Kylie Jenner Shows Off Baby Bump at New York Fashion Week

Kylie Jenner is taking a bite out of the Big Apple—or should we say orange? 

On Sept. 9, the pregnant E! reality star showed off the latest addition to her ever-growing maternity look book when she visited the Revolve Gallery as part of New York Fashion Week

Kylie commanded attention in a bright orange trench coat, which she paired with an oversized pair of low-rise jeans and a tie top that perfectly accentuated her baby bump. The cosmetics entrepreneur completed the street chic ensemble with a Louis Vuitton handbag, pointed heels and gold jewelry. 

As for her night out on the town, a source tells E! News exclusively that Kylie had a ball touring the exhibition, which featured collections from 13 designers, and meeting with Revolve execs. 

"Kylie loves fashion and was very excited to see young emerging brands that wouldn't normally be able to show," the insider dishes, describing the mom-to-be as being in "really good spirits."

photos
Every Celebrity at Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2022

At one point, the source says, Chief Brand Officer Raissa Gerona congratulated Kylie on her pregnancy. Explains the insider, "Kylie was gracious and she and Raissa chatted about it a bit." 

Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock

It was just two days ago that Kylie confirmed she and Travis Scott were expecting their second child together, three and a half years after the birth of daughter Stormi Webster

Get exclusive insight into Kylie's road to baby No. 2 here, and check out her pregnancy style below!

BFA / Joe Schildhorn
Hot Mama

Kylie hit the red carpet for the first time since announcing her second pregnancy at the Revolve Gallery during New York Fashion Week. 

Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock
Orange You Glad?

The 24-year-old cosmetics mogul flaunted her baby bump as she hit the Big Apple in an orange leather trench coat, graphic tee and low-rise jeans. 

BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID
White Hot

Kylie made her first public appearance after announcing baby No. 2 in a sexy skin-tight white mini dress and coat while grabbing dinner with friends at Carbone during New York Fashion Week.

Instagram
Baby No. 2

In a touching video announcing her second pregnancy, Kylie embraced her growing bump in a sleek two-piece look, statement earrings and long braid.

Instagram
Athleisure

The mom-to-be kept things cute and comfy in a simple white tank top and heather grey leggings. 

Instagram
Baring Her Bump

To celebrate Stormi Webster's 2nd birthday in 2020, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum shared a never-before-seen photo of her cozy-chic maternity fashion. "Throwback. Pregnant with my baby girl," she wrote at the beginning of the year. "I can't believe my daughter will be two soon."

YouTube
Little Black Dress

When documenting her pregnancy journey in 2018, the reality star donned a little black dress that hugged all her curves, including her growing baby bump.

Instagram
Vision in White

Kylie didn't let her bump hinder her sexy Halloween costume moment, as she dressed up in a fabulous white dress that she paired with larger-than-life angel wings.

IXOLA/BACKGRID
Cozy Vibes

In 2017, the Kylie Cosmetics founder enjoyed some retail therapy with her longtime friend Harry Hudson. During their outing, Kylie hid her bump with an overside graphic tee.

Mommy Mirror Selfie

The beauty mogul proved that you can never have too many body-hugging black dresses.

Instagram
Strike a Pose

In October 2019, Kylie posted a throwback photo of herself sporting a stylish white lingerie set. "i have so many belly photos but this one has always been one of my favorites," she wrote on Instagram. "baking my little baby storm was such a special time in my life..i actually became so much stronger and independent throughout the entire experience. women really are amazing.."

YouTube
Old-Hollywood Glam

The 24-year-old star channeled Audrey Hepburn vibes with this all-black ensemble.

YouTube / Kylie Jenner
Lady in Red

During her pregnancy with baby Stormi, Kylie snapped a sizzling photo of herself in a red hot, hot, hot dress.

Sexy Set

The Kylie Skin founder posed in a sexy black lingerie set that adorably showed off her growing baby bump.

