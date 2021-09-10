Kylie Jenner Bares Her Baby Bump in Striking Fashion Statement

Kylie Jenner is taking a bite out of the Big Apple—or should we say orange?
On Sept. 9, the pregnant E! reality star showed off the latest addition to her ever-growing maternity look book when she visited the Revolve Gallery as part of New York Fashion Week.
Kylie commanded attention in a bright orange trench coat, which she paired with an oversized pair of low-rise jeans and a tie top that perfectly accentuated her baby bump. The cosmetics entrepreneur completed the street chic ensemble with a Louis Vuitton handbag, pointed heels and gold jewelry.
As for her night out on the town, a source tells E! News exclusively that Kylie had a ball touring the exhibition, which featured collections from 13 designers, and meeting with Revolve execs.
"Kylie loves fashion and was very excited to see young emerging brands that wouldn't normally be able to show," the insider dishes, describing the mom-to-be as being in "really good spirits."
At one point, the source says, Chief Brand Officer Raissa Gerona congratulated Kylie on her pregnancy. Explains the insider, "Kylie was gracious and she and Raissa chatted about it a bit."
It was just two days ago that Kylie confirmed she and Travis Scott were expecting their second child together, three and a half years after the birth of daughter Stormi Webster.
Get exclusive insight into Kylie's road to baby No. 2 here, and check out her pregnancy style below!