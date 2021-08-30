Emily VanCamp Is Leaving The Resident: See Other Shocking TV Exits

Watch : Josh Bowman Declines "The Resident" Cameo With New Wife

Code blue!

On Monday, Aug. 30, Deadline reported that Emily VanCamp is walking away from her leading role on Fox's The Resident. Per the publication, the Revenge alum asked to be released from the series as the show wrapped up its fourth season. Although the report indicated that there's a potential for the actress to return in a guest star capacity, it's expected that her character's storyline will wrap up early in the fifth season, which debuts Sept. 21.

VanCamp, who plays nurse practitioner Nicolette 'Nic' Nevin, has been a series regular since the show's debut in 2018. This update is certainly a surprise for fans of The Resident, as VanCamp's character had some major life changes and plot developments in season four: Nic became a new mom after welcoming a baby with Dr. Conrad Hawkins (Matt Czuchry).

Of course, VanCamp's real life has since reflected her character's story line. On Aug. 26, VanCamp and husband Josh Bowman surprised fans when they confirmed that they had welcomed their first child together.