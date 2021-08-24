Jennifer Carpenter Will Be Starring in the Dexter Revival—But How?

Jennifer Carpenter is returning to Dexter in a killer way.

On Tuesday, Aug. 24, the Dexter alum confirmed she was returning to Showtime's upcoming revival, titled Dexter: New Blood, which premieres Nov. 7. This news may have some fans thoroughly confused, as Carpenter's character Debra died in the controversial series finale in 2013.

For those who need a refresher, after being shot by Saxon (Darri Ingólfsson), Dexter's adoptive sister Debra was hospitalized and put on life support. Ultimately, Dexter (Michael C. Hall) chose to pull the plug and dispose of her body in the ocean amid a hurricane.

As for Dexter? He faked his own death and relocated to Oregon to become a lumberjack.

And, from what's been teased so far, the revival will pick up with Dexter living life in a new town in Upstate New York, going by a new alias and fighting his killer urges. So, how will deceased Debra fit in here?

Like Harry (James Remar) in the OG series, Debra will return as an imaginary presence—but don't call her a ghost!