A Paranoid Dexter Struggles With His Killer Urges in Thrilling First Trailer for the Revival

You can hide from your past, but you can't run away.

This appears to be the case for America's favorite serial killer Dexter (Michael C. Hall) as he embarks on a new chapter in Showtime's upcoming limited event series, Dexter: New Blood, which premieres November 7. As the first trailer for the revival shows, Dexter has rebuilt his life thanks to a new alias and a small New York town he now calls home.

While Dexter appears to have transitioned well into suburban life, he hasn't been able to shake those killer instincts. "I've always had my demons, and so I went away," Dexter says in the new footage. "But, sometimes, I have an urge too strong to ignore."

To make matters worse, Dexter is paranoid that his cover will be blown, adding, "Every day I walk through this world, faking it. Knowing if someone knows who I am, that's it."