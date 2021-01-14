Michael C. Hall Talks Dexter Revival and Recalls "Less Than Satisfying" Finale

Watch : Michael C. Hall's Eight Years on "Dexter"

Last time we saw him, Dexter Morgan was a lumberjack, and that's not okay. So Michael C. Hall is just as happy as many people are that his character is getting a second chance.

The Showtime series Dexter, in which the actor played a vigilante serial killer who moonlights as a police blood spatter analyst, aired for eight seasons between 2006 and 2013. Most fans were not satisfied with the finale. Last October, Showtime announced it is revising the franchise for a limited, 10-episode series and that the actor would reprise his role.

In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, published on Thursday, Jan. 14, Hall discussed the Dexter revival. He also reiterated his understanding that fans did not like the 2013 ending.

"The appetite for the reboot is a way facilitated by the fact that it was a less than satisfying ending for people," the 49-year-old actor said. "I want to find out what happened to the guy just as much as everybody else."