The Trinity Killer Returns and More Dexter Revival Updates

The secret's out: Daddy's back to killing people.
The Dexter revival is well on its way, and we're still reeling a bit from the most recent promo shared by the show's official Twitter account. It features a video of fire engulfing a photo of Dexter (Michael C. Hall) and his baby Harrison, and the caption reads, "Wanna know a secret? Daddy kills people."
One of those people that Daddy has killed is Arthur Mitchell, also known as the Trinity Killer, who was played by John Lithgow. The Trinity Killer was responsible for leaving Dexter's wife, Rita (Julie Benz), dead in her bathtub, which Dexter didn't even discover until after Arthur had paid a visit to his kill table and came face to face with his hammer.
According to Deadline, Lithgow will be appearing in the Dexter revival, but very briefly, which means it's likely to be in a dream sequence or hallucination. No matter how he appears, he'll be a welcome flashback to one of the original series' best and most heartbreaking storylines. Who among us doesn't think of Rita in the bathtub full of blood when we think of this show? (Or is that just us?)
That scene also showed Dexter and Rita's likely traumatized son Harrison sitting in his mother's blood, and that promo is making us think that perhaps Dexter has gotten back in contact with young Harrison after Hannah (Yvonne Strahovski) took him in when Dexter faked his death.
Now, Harrison would be in his mid-teens, which is just about the perfect time for a kid and his dad to have an incredibly complicated relationship, even without all the murder. No actor has been announced in the role, and Strahovski has also said that she was not asked to come back as Hannah for the revival.
In fact, no other original stars have been confirmed for the revival, though Dexter will have plenty of new friends. The revival will also feature Jamie Chung, Julia Jones, Clancy Brown, Johnny Sequoyah, Alano Miller, David Madigoff, Oscar Wahlberg, Jack Alcott and Michael Cyril Creighton.
Brown will play the main villain, Kurt Caldwell, the owner of several big rigs and the local truck stop, and you can get the scoop on who everyone else is playing below!
Dexter will return to Showtime this fall.