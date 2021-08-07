Read Jonah Hill, Zendaya and More Stars' Takes on Body Positivity

Zendaya

In 2016, the star clapped back online after being accused of being a "thinspo model" for "impressionable tweens."

"Do you find this funny? I will write another paragraph to educate you aswell #youreallywannabenext?" she tweeted, later adding, "Now....everyone go look in the mirror at their beautiful body, and love that s--t #thickgirlswinning #skinnygirlswinning #weallwinning."

Also in 2016, Zendaya called out a magazine for photoshopping her, writing on Instagram, "These are the things that make women self conscious, that create the unrealistic ideals of beauty that we have. Anyone who knows who I am knows I stand for honest and pure self love. So I took it upon myself to release the real pic (right side) and I love it."

The star later said this about excessive photoshopping in a New You interview: "There is no such thing as ugly. That's a word that doesn't really enter my vocabulary. If there's any definition to being perfect, you're perfect at being yourself. No other person can be you 100 percent; no one has your fingerprint; no one has your DNA. You are you 120 percent, through and through. Whether it is through my social media or whatever, I want anyone who looks up to me to know that I go through the same problems. I have to be confident in who I am."