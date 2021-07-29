Anne Hathaway Celebrates The Princess Diaries' 20th Anniversary With a Royally Perfect Tribute

Mia Thermopolis didn't want to rule her own country. She just wanted to pass the 10th grade. But now, two decades later, fans are still bowing down to the princess of Genovia.
The Princess Diaries celebrated its 20th anniversary on July 29, and Anne Hathaway marked the major milestone with a royally perfect tribute on Instagram.
"Miracles happen," the actress wrote while referencing Myra's hit track from the soundtrack (you know the one) and sharing a series of photos from the film. "Happy 20th Birthday to #theprincessdiaries, AKA the film that launched a thousand sleep overs."
In case you haven't re-watched it for the millionth time recently, The Princess Diaries is based on Meg Cabot's novel and tells the story of Mia Thermopolis (Hathaway), a high school student who learns she's actually the heir to the throne of a place called Genovia. As she receives training from her grandmother, the reigning Queen Clarisse Renaldi (Julie Andrews), and tries to balance her new royal duties with high school life, she must decide if she wants to take on the title.
In addition to the two Oscar winners, the film featured Heather Matarazzo, Mandy Moore, Erik von Detten, Hector Elizondo, Sandra Oh and more stars. The sequel, The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement, was released in 2004, and fans have been keeping their fingers crossed for a third film ever since.
"There is a script," Hathaway said during a 2019 episode of Watch What Happens Lives With Andy Cohen. "I want to do it, Julie wants to do it, Debra Martin Chase our producer wants to do it. We all really want it to happen. It's just, we don't want to do it unless it's perfect because we love it just as much as you guys love it. It's as important to us as it is to you. And we don't want to deliver anything until it's ready, but we're working on it."
