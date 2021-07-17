Cheat Sheet: Untangling the Drama Surrounding Britney Spears' Legal Battle—& Messy Reality TV Romances

To quote many-a-mommy-influencer: Congrats friends, we made it to Friday!

Oh, what a week it was, filled with ups and downs and more celebrity news than you could probably handle, which is why we're here to help. Heading into the weekend, we're rounding up the headlines you really need to know about in order to small talk your way through that awkward dinner you have planned and even have a few nuggets of info to share. You know how you'd turn to CliffsNotes to pretend you actually did the assigned reading in high school? We're just like that, only slightly snarkier and far more interesting. (Apologies to Lord of the Flies and The Catcher in the Rye.)

This week, there was a major update in Britney Spears' conservatorship case, new insight was given into a major Hollywood split and Married at First Sight came this close to changing its named to Divorced Once the Cameras Stop Rolling.

Here's what you might've missed this week: