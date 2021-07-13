Jason Sudeikis Breaks Silence on Olivia Wilde Split Amid Her Romance With Harry Styles

Watch : Olivia Wilde Shares Rare Pics of Her & Jason Sudeikis' Kids

Jason Sudeikis is speaking out about his split from Olivia Wilde.

The 45-year-old actor broke his silence on the breakup in a cover story for GQ's August issue, admitting even he still doesn't have complete clarity on the end of their relationship.

"I'll have a better understanding of why in a year," he told the magazine, "and an even better one in two, and an even greater one in five, and it'll go from being, you know, a book of my life to becoming a chapter to a paragraph to a line to a word to a doodle."

For now, the Saturday Night Live alum is trying to determine what he can learn about himself through it all.

"That's an experience that you either learn from or make excuses about," he explained. "You take some responsibility for it, hold yourself accountable for what you do, but then also endeavor to learn something beyond the obvious from it."