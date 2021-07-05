These Stars Deserve a Gold Medal for Their Onscreen Portrayals of Athletes

Watch : What Margot Robbie Learned From "I, Tonya"

Being an Olympian requires training, talent, focus and determination. And if actors want to successfully portray these athletes, they'll need this, too.

Countless films have told sports stars' stories over the years—some coming out victorious and some not getting the glory.

With the Tokyo Olympics just weeks away, many movie buffs are getting in the spirit by re-watching a few of their favorites. Want to get in on the action? The games begin with the opening ceremony on Friday, July 23 and end with the closing ceremony on Sunday, August 8. So, there's still plenty of time to binge-watch the classics—just make sure to pace yourself.

Luckily, E! News is here to help and coach you through the movie selection process. Scroll on to see a list of celebrities who totally deserve a gold medal for their portrayals of Olympic greats. Then, pop some popcorn, grab your teammates and settle in.