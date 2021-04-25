A Dazzling Debut: See the Very First Time the 2021 Nominees Walked the Oscars Red Carpet

Watch : 2021 Oscars Freshman Class: Chadwick Boseman, Steven Yeun & More

Oscars night is finally here!

After initially being postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the 93rd annual Academy Awards is taking place Sunday, April 25, with the broadcast starting at 8:00 p.m. EST on ABC.

Mank is the most-nominated film of the night, securing nods in 10 out of the 23 categories. The Father, Judas and the Black Messiah, Minari, Nomadland, Sound of Metal and The Trial of the Chicago 7 follow behind with six nominations apiece, and Promising Young Woman has five. All eight of these films are in the running for Best Picture.

Some of the contenders in the acting categories have been up for a trophy before. For instance, Viola Davis, recognized for her lead role in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, has been a nominee three other times, winning in 2017 for her supporting role in Fences. Similarly, Anthony Hopkins, who's up for his lead role in The Father, has been nominated five times before, winning in 1992 for his performance in The Silence of the Lambs.

Other Oscar hopefuls—including Riz Ahmed, Steven Yeun and Vanessa Kirby—are first-time nominees.