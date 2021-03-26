What the Original Stars of The Mighty Ducks Are Up to Now

Watch : Lauren Graham Promises a Nostalgic Return to "Mighty Ducks"

Quack, quack, quack: The Ducks are finally back!

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, Disney+'s highly anticipated revival series, finally premiered on Friday, introducing viewers to a new team of underdogs, lead by 12-year-old Evan (Brady Noon) after he's cut from the now popular Mighty Ducks team. Yes, the Ducks are now the bad guys. While Emilio Estevez is back in action as Gordon Bombay, he's not the one coaching the misfits: It's Evan's mom Alex (Lauren Graham).

Though the series focuses on a new generation, creator Steven Brill is delivering quite the blast from the past is coming in episode six with several former cast members reprising their roles: Elden Henson, Matt Doherty, Vincent LaRusso, Marguerite Moreau, Garette Henson and Justin Wong are all set to appear, with Brill teasing more possible cameos in the future. (You up, Joshua Jackson?)

In honor of Game Changers' debut, we decided to check back in with the O.G. Ducks and see what they've been up to since hanging up their jerseys and leaving the Flying V after three films, released in 1992, 1994 and 1996.