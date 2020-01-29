It was the sort of morning that you dread in this industry.

These days, with their unsubstantiated, unconfirmed reports claiming that something unspeakable had befallen a celebrity, are the kind that leave you with a pit in your stomach as you set out to try and confirm a story that you hope against hope someone, somewhere, got incredibly wrong. All the while knowing that, if it's being reported at all, it's most likely true.

They're the days that bring news of Demi Lovato suffering a near-fatal overdose, Nipsey Hussle being gunned down or, just this week, Kobe Bryant perishing alongside his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others in a devastating helicopter crash that left no survivors.

On the morning of January 29, 2019, the story in question was that of breakout Empire star Jussie Smollett who told Chicago Police that he had been attacked outside of apartment building by two people he described as white men wearing black ski masks who were "yelling out racial and homophobic slurs," said "This is MAGA country" and had "poured an unknown chemical substance on [him]" before putting a noose around his neck.