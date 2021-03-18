Khloe Kardashian Shares Refreshingly Honest Response to Comments on Her Appearance

Khloe Kardashian is speaking from the heart.
After TikTok user @mackincasey called out The Daily Mail for showing side-by-side photos of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star from 2021 and 2007 and saying she looks "unrecognizable," Khloe took to Instagram to share how these stories really make her feel.
"I don't want anyone to kiss my ass," the 36-year-old Good American businesswoman wrote in the comments section of a post. "I'm not asking for that. But what I am asking for is for people to realize just what articles like this does to someone's soul and confidence."
Khloe then noted she's "so very grateful and appreciative of anyone who stands up to bullying or people writing story's [sic] simply for clickbait."
"Defending someone, especially when we don't know one another makes me heart happy," she added. "That's the person I am. I like to defend what is right. Thank you everyone for you sweet comments and thank you @mackincasey for being so kind."
Khloe has received these kinds of comments about her appearance before, but she doesn't let them bring her down. "At first, [mean comments] would definitely bug me, and I'm like, what in the world?" she told Elle.com last year. "I would never take my time to shame someone or be negative. I only comment nice and positive things. At first, I would let stuff like that affect me. And now I really don't care. Maybe if I'm having a bad day. But typically, I would say 90 percent of the time, it doesn't affect me."
But make no mistake: KoKo isn't afraid to take on her trolls. "Sometimes I have to f--k with people a little bit," she told the magazine. "I try not to! I try to behave, but sometimes they're just asking for it."
And she isn't alone. To see a few example of the Kardashian family's clapbacks over the years, scroll on.