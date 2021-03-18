Khloe Kardashian Shares Refreshingly Honest Response to Comments on Her Appearance

Watch : Khloe Kardashian Says "KUWTK" Almost Didn't Exist

Khloe Kardashian is speaking from the heart.

After TikTok user @mackincasey called out The Daily Mail for showing side-by-side photos of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star from 2021 and 2007 and saying she looks "unrecognizable," Khloe took to Instagram to share how these stories really make her feel.

"I don't want anyone to kiss my ass," the 36-year-old Good American businesswoman wrote in the comments section of a post. "I'm not asking for that. But what I am asking for is for people to realize just what articles like this does to someone's soul and confidence."

Khloe then noted she's "so very grateful and appreciative of anyone who stands up to bullying or people writing story's [sic] simply for clickbait."

"Defending someone, especially when we don't know one another makes me heart happy," she added. "That's the person I am. I like to defend what is right. Thank you everyone for you sweet comments and thank you @mackincasey for being so kind."