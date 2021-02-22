Kate Winslet Criticizes the "Straight-Up Cruel" Tabloid Treatment She Faced Over Her Weight

Watch : Kate Winslet Sets Record Straight About Vacationing With Leo

Over the years, Kate Winslet has won one Academy Award, three Golden Globes and three BAFTAs. Yet, those accomplishments have been seemingly overshadowed by tabloid journalist's fixation on her appearances.

The Titanic actress spoke about the media's "straight-up cruel" criticism of her weight in a new interview with The Guardian, published Sunday, Feb. 21, describing how demoralizing it was to see headlines about her body.

"It was almost laughable how shocking, how critical, how straight-up cruel tabloid journalists were to me," she recalled. "I was still figuring out who the hell I bloody well was! They would comment on my size, they'd estimate what I weighed, they'd print the supposed diet I was on. It was critical and horrible and so upsetting to read."

The 45 year old added she was frequently asked for "comment" on her own appearance. And when she responded as requested, she said, "Well, then I got this label of being ballsy and outspoken. No, I was just defending myself."