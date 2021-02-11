Brooklyn Nine-Nine To End After Season 8 on NBC

This is not so noice.
NBC just announced that Brooklyn Nine-Nine will come to an end after season eight, which will premiere later this year during the 2021/2022 TV season. No specific premiere date has been announced, but the show has returned to production.
Creator and showrunner Dan Goor offered the most perfect statement about the show's ending, and we will not lie and say it didn't bring a tear to our eye.
"I'm so thankful to NBC and Universal Television for allowing us to give these characters and our fans the ending they deserve," he said. "When Mike Schur and I first pitched the pilot episode to Andy [Samberg], he said, ‘I'm in, but I think the only way to tell this story is over exactly 153 episodes,' which was crazy because that was exactly the number Mike and I had envisioned."
"I feel incredibly lucky to have worked with this amazing cast and crew for eight seasons," Goor continued. "They are not only among the most talented people in the business, they are all good human beings who have become a family. But most of all, I feel lucky that we have had the best fans in the world. Fans who literally saved us from cancellation. Fans who fill us with joy. Ending the show was a difficult decision, but ultimately, we felt it was the best way to honor the characters, the story and our viewers. I know some people will be disappointed it's ending so soon, but honestly, I'm grateful it lasted this long. Title of my sex tape."
Brooklyn Nine-Nine was already canceled once by Fox after its fifth season, but was quickly revived by NBC for the remainder of its run.
Lisa Katz, President of Scripted Content at NBCUniversal TV and Streaming, recalled that thrilling un-cancellation in her statement on the show's ending.
"I still remember the palpable excitement that night in 2018 when we announced Brooklyn Nine-Nine would be returning to its rightful home at NBC," she said. "We've always loved these characters and the way they make us laugh while also masterfully weaving in storylines that make us reflect as well. A big thank you to our wonderful partners—Dan Goor, the writers, producers and the incredibly talented cast and crew—for a comedy whose legacy will stand the test of time."
Pearlena Igbokwe, Chairman of the Universal Studio Group, called the show "one of the jewels in our comedy crown."
"It's had an incredible run across not one but two networks, garnered widespread acclaim and captured the hearts of fans all over the world," she said. "We extend our deepest gratitude to Andy Samberg, Andre Braugher and our entire wonderful ensemble, and our amazingly talented writers, producers and crew. And a special thanks to our brilliant showrunner Dan Goor, who could have rested on his laurels after season one but never took his foot off the hilarious gas pedal. B99, it's been NOICE!"
Fans, like this writer, have been pondering the series' future since police brutality and police reform took center stage last summer. It stars Samberg as Jake Peralta, a goofy but competent detective in the NYPD who just had a baby with his wife, Amy Santiago (Melissa Fumero), a sergeant in charge of a group of uniformed officers. Braugher, Terry Crews, Stephanie Beatriz, Joe Lo Trugio, Joel McKinnon Miller and Dirk Blocker make up the rest of the main cast, all of whom play NYPD officers.
Crews and Samberg both have said that the show was "taking a step back" from its original season eight plans, with scripts being rewritten after the death of George Floyd at the hands of police.
"We're all in touch and kind of discussing how you make a comedy show about police right now, and if we can find a way of doing that that we all feel morally okay about," Samberg told People. "I know that we'll figure it out, but it's definitely a challenge, so we'll see how it goes."
Brooklyn Nine-Nine airs on NBC.
