Black History MonthBritney SpearsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Brooklyn Nine-Nine To End After Season 8 on NBC

Brooklyn Nine-Nine will air its eighth and final season in 2021 on NBC, four years after it was saved from cancellation on Fox.

By Lauren Piester Feb 11, 2021 9:07 PMTags
TVCelebritiesBrooklyn Nine-NineEntertainmentNBCU
Watch: Terry Crews Learns What "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" Cast Really Thinks of Him

This is not so noice. 

NBC just announced that Brooklyn Nine-Nine will come to an end after season eight, which will premiere later this year during the 2021/2022 TV season. No specific premiere date has been announced, but the show has returned to production. 

Creator and showrunner Dan Goor offered the most perfect statement about the show's ending, and we will not lie and say it didn't bring a tear to our eye. 

"I'm so thankful to NBC and Universal Television for allowing us to give these characters and our fans the ending they deserve," he said. "When Mike Schur and I first pitched the pilot episode to Andy [Samberg], he said, ‘I'm in, but I think the only way to tell this story is over exactly 153 episodes,' which was crazy because that was exactly the number Mike and I had envisioned." 

photos
Spring 2021 TV Premiere Dates

"I feel incredibly lucky to have worked with this amazing cast and crew for eight seasons," Goor continued. "They are not only among the most talented people in the business, they are all good human beings who have become a family. But most of all, I feel lucky that we have had the best fans in the world. Fans who literally saved us from cancellation. Fans who fill us with joy. Ending the show was a difficult decision, but ultimately, we felt it was the best way to honor the characters, the story and our viewers. I know some people will be disappointed it's ending so soon, but honestly, I'm grateful it lasted this long. Title of my sex tape."

Brooklyn Nine-Nine was already canceled once by Fox after its fifth season, but was quickly revived by NBC for the remainder of its run.

Lisa Katz, President of Scripted Content at NBCUniversal TV and Streaming, recalled that thrilling un-cancellation in her statement on the show's ending.

"I still remember the palpable excitement that night in 2018 when we announced Brooklyn Nine-Nine would be returning to its rightful home at NBC," she said. "We've always loved these characters and the way they make us laugh while also masterfully weaving in storylines that make us reflect as well. A big thank you to our wonderful partners—Dan Goor, the writers, producers and the incredibly talented cast and crew—for a comedy whose legacy will stand the test of time."

Trending Stories

1

Kristen Bell Denies She & Dax Shepard “Can’t F--king Stand Each Other"

2

Chris Harrison Defends Rachael From Social Media Accusations

3

Drew Barrymore's Sex Confession Will Make You Blush

Pearlena Igbokwe, Chairman of the Universal Studio Group, called the show "one of the jewels in our comedy crown." 

"It's had an incredible run across not one but two networks, garnered widespread acclaim and captured the hearts of fans all over the world," she said. "We extend our deepest gratitude to Andy Samberg, Andre Braugher and our entire wonderful ensemble, and our amazingly talented writers, producers and crew. And a special thanks to our brilliant showrunner Dan Goor, who could have rested on his laurels after season one but never took his foot off the hilarious gas pedal. B99, it's been NOICE!"

Fans, like this writer, have been pondering the series' future since police brutality and police reform took center stage last summer. It stars Samberg as Jake Peralta, a goofy but competent detective in the NYPD who just had a baby with his wife, Amy Santiago (Melissa Fumero), a sergeant in charge of a group of uniformed officers. Braugher, Terry Crews, Stephanie Beatriz, Joe Lo Trugio, Joel McKinnon Miller and Dirk Blocker make up the rest of the main cast, all of whom play NYPD officers.

Crews and Samberg both have said that the show was "taking a step back" from its original season eight plans, with scripts being rewritten after the death of George Floyd at the hands of police. 

"We're all in touch and kind of discussing how you make a comedy show about police right now, and if we can find a way of doing that that we all feel morally okay about," Samberg told People. "I know that we'll figure it out, but it's definitely a challenge, so we'll see how it goes." 

Scroll down to see the fates of more of your favorite shows. 

NBC
Ending: Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC)

NBC announced that Brooklyn Nine-Nine will end after season eight, which will premiere during the 2021/2022 TV season.

Syfy
Ending: Wynonna Earp (SYFY)

After four seasons and one near cancellation, Wynonna Earp will be coming to an end. Filming for season four was interrupted by the pandemic, but the final batch of episodes will premiere on March 5. 

The CW
Renewed: Walker (The CW)

After having the most watched premiere on The CW in five years, Walker was confirmed for a second season in February 2020. The series also received an additional five episodes for season one.

The CW
Renewed: Batwoman (The CW)

We'll get to experience more of Javicia Leslie as Batwoman will have a third season.

Jack Rowand/The CW
Renewed: Riverdale (The CW)

Riverdale will return for a sixth season in the 2021-2022 TV season.

The CW
Renewed: In the Dark (The CW)

We won't keep you In the Dark with this TV news! The CW hit will return for season four.

CW
Renewed: Dynasty (The CW)

Dynasty will have a fifth season as The CW renewed the dramatic series in February 2020.

The CW
Renewed: Roswell, New Mexico (The CW)

Season four of Roswell, New Mexico will come in the 2021-2022 season.

CW
Renewed: All American (The CW)

All American has been greenlit for season four on The CW.

CW
Renewed: Charmed (The CW)

Charmed will return for season four in the 2021-2022 TV season.

The CW
Renewed: The Flash (The CW)

Season eight of The Flash has been confirmed.

The CW
Renewed: DC's Legends of Tomorrow (The CW)

We can't wait to see what's next for our favorite superheroes when DC's Legends of Tomorrow returns for season seven.

The CW
Renewed: Legacies (The CW)

Legacies, the third show from The Vampire Diaries franchise, will return with a fourth season.

The CW
Renewed: Nancy Drew (The CW)

Nancy Drew will be back with new episodes in season three.

Hulu
Ending: Shrill (Hulu)

Shrill, starring Aidy Bryant, will return for a third and final season in 2021. 

Freeform
Renewed and Ending: The Bold Type (Freeform)

The Bold Type will be back for a fifth and final season in 2021. 

Adam Torgerson/CBS Entertainment
Renewed: Love Island (CBS)

After a much-improved second season, CBS has renewed its version of Love Island for a third season.

Netflix
Renewed: Too Hot To Handle (Netflix)

Netflix has renewed Too Hot to Handle (the dating show with the robot who tells people not to have sex) for not just one but two more seasons. 

NBC
Renewed: The Blacklist (NBC)

The Blacklist, which is currently in its eighth season, has been renewed for season nine on NBC.

Netflix
Renewed: Bridgerton (Netflix)

All the ton's aflutter due to the fact that Bridgerton will be back on Netflix for a season two, with a focus on Anthony (Jonathan Bailey). Production begins in spring 2021. 

truTV
Canceled: At Home With Amy Sedaris (TruTV)

TruTV has canceled At Home With Amy Sedaris after three seasons, just in time for season three to head to HBO Max.

Chris Haston/Peacock
Renewed: Saved By the Bell (Peacock)

NBCU's streaming service Peacock has renewed the reimagined Saved By the Bell series featuring O.G. stars and a crop of young new talent for a second season.

TNT
Renewed and Ending: Animal Kingdom (TNT)

TNT has renewed the drama Animal Kingdom for a sixth and final season, ahead of season five's summer 2021 debut. 

Photo by Andrew Dosunmu © 2016 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc / Courtesy of OWN
Renewed: Queen Sugar (OWN)

A month before its fifth season will even premiere, Ava DuVernay's Queen Sugar has been renewed for a sixth season.

Amazon Prime Video
Canceled: The Pack (Amazon Prime)

Lindsey Vonn's Amazon Prime competition series, which featured humans competing alongside their dog companions, will not be returning for a second season. 

HBO
Ending: Insecure (HBO)

Insecure will be coming to an end after its upcoming fifth season. 

Matt Klitscher/Amazon Studios
Renewed: The Wilds (Amazon Prime)

The new YA version of Lost will be back for a second season on Amazon Prime.

PHIL CARUSO/HBO
Renewed: The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

Surprise! What looked like a limited series has now become a full on series, with Kaley Cuoco set to return for another wacky ride. Hopefully another guy won't end up dead, but you never know. 

Hulu
Renewed: The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)

Season four won't air until later in 2021, but Hulu has already renewed its critically acclaimed dystopic drama for season five.

Netflix
Canceled: One Day At a Time (Pop)

ViacomCBS has dropped ODAAT after it was first saved from Netflix cancellation by Pop, which is now shifting away from scripted TV. The beloved comedy ran a total of four seasons. 

photos
View More Photos From Renewed and Canceled TV Shows 2021 Guide

Brooklyn Nine-Nine airs on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.) 

Trending Stories

1

Kristen Bell Denies She & Dax Shepard “Can’t F--king Stand Each Other"

2

Chris Harrison Defends Rachael From Social Media Accusations

3

Drew Barrymore's Sex Confession Will Make You Blush

4

Bachelor Nation Reacts to Chris Harrison’s Defense of Rachael

5

NBC's Plan Your Vaccine Program Is Making It Easy to Fight COVID-19

Latest News

See the Dramatic Photos of Jodie Turner-Smith as Anne Boleyn

Tia Mowry Recalls Straightening Her Hair As "Pivotal" For Her Career

Halle Berry Alludes to Ex Gabriel Aubry With Child Support Remarks

Ciara and Russell Wilson’s Couples’ Quiz Will Make You Feel So Single

Brooklyn Nine-Nine To End After Season 8 on NBC

Bachelor Nation Reacts to Chris Harrison’s Defense of Rachael

Exclusive

Alice + Olivia Proves Pandemic Fashion Can Be Comfortable and Stylish