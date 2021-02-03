2021 Golden Globes: Emily in Paris, Bridgerton and More Nomination Surprises

Watch : Spike Lee's Children Named 2021 Golden Globe Ambassadors

The nominations for the 2021 Golden Globes are finally here!

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association revealed the nominees for the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Wednesday, Feb. 3, with Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson announcing a few of the contenders. The Crown and Schitt's Creek swept the television categories—earning six and five nods, respectively—while Mank and The Trial of Chicago Fire led the film nominees—again, earning six and give nominations, respectively.

And while some predictions came true, there were also quite a few surprises. Take Emily in Paris, for instance. Fans were shocked to see the popular Netflix series earned a nomination in the Best Television Series (Musical or Comedy) category. Lily Collins also secured a nod in the Best Actress in a TV Series (Comedy) category for her role as Emily Cooper. Similarly, some were surprised to see that big names, like Meryl Streep and Zendaya, didn't get any love.

Of course, fans will have to wait until the big night to see which stars take home a trophy. The Golden Globe Awards airs Sunday, Feb. 28, on NBC. Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will host the ceremony. And while they've fulfilled the emcee duties before, this will be their first time doing so on separate coasts. According to Variety, Fey will be in New York while Poehler will be in California.