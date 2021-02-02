Inside the Downward Spiral of Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers' Seemingly Ideal Marriage

"When we finally got together, Armie really wanted to get married," she told Town & Country in 2013. "He sat me down and said, 'Look, we don't have to do this. We could just go our own ways, and then one day you'll be 40 and divorced and we'll run into each other, and we'll laugh and go out to dinner and have this same connection, and we'll wonder why we wasted all of that time. Or we could just do it now and enjoy the ride."

It's unclear if he only told her that once and they remembered it happening at different times, or if that was his rationale on both occasions.

Calling Chambers his "soul mate," Hammer explained to Elle, "I like the idea of marriage. I like the idea that I have a best friend. It's just really comforting. I remember being single and trying to date, and it was just stressful and hard. It wasn't fun. This is fun. I mean, not to be graphic," he said, reportedly lowering his voice before adding, "but you can have sex and in the middle just start laughing about something totally funny. You can't do that with someone you're dating; you're too nervous."

An admitted daredevil who spent his downtime while shooting The Lone Ranger off-roading, rock-climbing and cliff-jumping, the actor said self-deprecatingly, "My wife says I have a frontal lobe issue. Your frontal lobe controls your danger response, like, 'Whoa, I shouldn't be doing this.' But she says it's okay, because your frontal lobe doesn't fully develop until around 30, so I have until then to get all this s--t out of my system and then I need to calm down."

And then he gave a heck of an example as to how he came to that conclusion.