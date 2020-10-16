Armie Hammer Files for Joint Custody of Kids With Estranged Wife Elizabeth Chambers

Armie Hammer is taking legal action in the hopes of spending more time with his children.
According to court documents obtained by The Blast, the actor is asking a judge to order him joint custody of his two kids with estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers.
In the court filing, Armie claimed that after the coronavirus pandemic began, he agreed to take the family to the Cayman Islands. But after the couple decided to split, Armie returned to Los Angeles without the kids.
"As the coronavirus pandemic worsened in the United States, Elizabeth and Armie elected to stay with their children temporarily in the Cayman Islands where the pandemic appeared to be under greater control," Armie's legal team shared in court docs. "Armie returned to Los Angeles this past July, with a promise from Elizabeth that she and the children would follow shortly thereafter. To date, however, Elizabeth and the children remain in the Cayman Islands and Armie has not seen the children in several months now."
E! News has reached out to Armie and Elizabeth's teams for comment and has not heard back.
In court documents, according to The Blast, Armie claimed that he has tried to give his estranged wife plenty of time to adapt to the pandemic and find a safe flight home. However, he is hoping to see his children sooner rather than later.
"I believe we are both good, loving parents, and I have tried to be patient as I know that this is a stressful time for all of us who are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic," Armie shared in court documents. "I have no doubt that Elizabeth and I both want what is best for our children."
In separate legal documents obtained by The Blast, Elizabeth's lawyers explained that the Cayman Islands is safer than parts of the United States like Los Angeles.
"There are still no cases of COVID and the children are able to live a ‘normal' life in contrast to being in Los Angeles having to wear a mask and stay indoors, especially now given the fires and poor air quality," her legal team said in a letter. "Armie, however, elected to stay in Los Angeles. We have concerns regarding Armie engaging in behavior which many would consider putting him and others at risk."
Back in July 2020, Armie and Elizabeth put on a united front when they announced their split after 10 years of marriage.
"Thirteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents," the pair said in a statement posted on Instagram. "It has been an incredible journey, but together, we've decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage. As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority."