Wendy Williams Recalls Hiring P.I. to Follow Ex-Husband During Cheating Allegations

Wendy Williams is ready to tell her story—but why now?
As we await the premiere of the Lifetime biopic Wendy Williams: The Movie, along with an accompanying documentary, E! News' Justin Sylvester asked the media mogul this very question on the Wednesday, Jan. 27 episode of Daily Pop.
"Because Lifetime came with the proposal that I wanted," Wendy said during the exclusive chat. "Things just never worked out. But that was when I was still married."
The Wendy Williams Show host famously split from her husband of over 20 years, Kevin Hunter, back in April 2019 following rumors that he had been cheating on her and fathered a child with his alleged mistress. Wendy didn't publicly acknowledge the affair at the time, but now, she's done keeping quiet.
"I'm in a different period in my life," Wendy told Justin. "Lifetime called. And I answered."
As the Lifetime projects will convey, she knew what was happening with her husband all along—she just couldn't show it.
"There were secrets that I was keeping," Wendy explained. "It wasn't about being not vulnerable. It was about waiting for the right time because I was methodically planning to get out of my marriage. I still played 'I love you, I love you,' Wendy."
"This is what a smart girl does if she is playing the role of being the loving wife. In the meantime, you know, the [private investigator] was following them on vacation," Wendy continued, with the "they" being her husband and his mistress. "The P.I. followed her to her GYN appointments. The P.I. ended up finding out that the girl was pregnant."
According to Wendy, this wasn't the woman's first time being pregnant, but it was the first baby she was "having with him."
Wendy and Kevin have a child of their own—Kevin Jr., who's now 20—and he was another reason she didn't want to publicly acknowledge her husband's affair.
"I just let the headlines kind of speak for themselves," Wendy said on Daily Pop. "I could not talk to you all about everything going on until I was able to sit down and talk with my son. And my ex-husband was acting out of order. So, you all didn't know that, and I wasn't going to talk about that stuff. I was going to save it for the movie."
As it turns out, that's exactly what she did.
Hear more from Wendy in the above clip and on tomorrow's Daily Pop.
Wendy Williams: The Movie premieres Saturday, Jan. 30 at 8 p.m. on Lifetime, and immediately following is the feature-length documentary Wendy Williams: What A Mess!.