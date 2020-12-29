Lance Bass Says "We Should Listen" to Britney Spears Amid Conservatorship Battle

Lance Bass just wants the best for Britney Spears.
As the pop music superstar remains under a conservatorship, one former 'N Sync member is speaking out about the situation. In a new interview with Australia's Today Extra, Lance said that he feels for Britney as she continues a legal battle with her father, Jamie Spears.
"We should definitely listen to her, and if she wants out of this conservatorship with her dad controlling it, then we should listen to her," he explained on Tuesday, Dec. 29. "I don't know the specifics of her situation and if she should be out of a conservatorship. But the thing I've told the fans out there is I don't know. I have no idea what's really going on."
Lance continued, "I do trust her sister, Jamie Lynn [Spears] and as long as Jamie Lynn is cool with whatever she's doing, I mean, I have to be."
Back in November 2020, a judge declined Britney's application to suspend Jamie as conservator of her estate. However, court documents confirmed that financial company Bessemer Trust was appointed as a co-conservator. Britney's conservatorship currently lasts until September 2021.
In his latest interview, Lance admitted that his experience in the public eye can't compare to the "Oops! I Did It Again" singer.
"Being a female is definitely different. Being at such a young age," he shared via Daily Mail. "Also I had my best friends in my group, so it was easier to deal with. She was just a solo act."
The 41-year-old singer added, "She had everything riding on her shoulders, the whole world was either against her or for her and that's a lot to take in."
Back in October, Jamie Lynn appeared on Good Morning America and shared a rare update on her older sister. While she didn't address the legal battle specificially, the 29-year-old actress gave some insight into Britney's mindset.
"I think that she's doing just like the rest of us," the former Zoey 101 star said. "She's trying to make the best and stay positive during a very challenging time and challenging year, and I think that that's kind of the theme of everyone right now."