Jamie Lynn Spears Makes Rare Comment About Britney Spears' "Challenging Year"

Related : Britney Spears Thanks Fans For Support Amid Conservatorship Battle

Britney Spears is trying to "stay positive" amid this "challenging" year, her sister Jamie Lynn Spears says, as the pop star's legal turmoil continues.

Speaking to Good Morning America, the actress gave a rare update about the singer. The interview aired live on Thursday, Oct. 29, a couple of months into a legal battle between Britney, 38, and the women's father, Jamie Spears, who she is trying to replace as her conservator.

"I think that she's doing just like the rest of us," Jamie Lynn said. "She's trying to make the best and stay positive during a very challenging time and challenging year, and I think that that's kind of the theme of everyone right now."

Jamie Lynn, 29, spoke to Good Morning America remotely via chat, the preferred method of communication for interviews since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic earlier this year.

The Spears sisters' dad has mostly controlled Britney's financial and medical affairs since her 2007 public breakdown, as part of a voluntary conservatorship.