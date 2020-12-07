Holiday MoviesSelena QuintanillaMTV MOVIE & TV AWARDSKaty PerryPhotosVideos
Exclusive

Why Docking Drama Has Bosun Eddie Lucas Saying "F--k It" on Below Deck

In this exclusive Below Deck sneak peek, Eddie Lucas finds himself frustrated with one deckhand while docking My Seanna.

By Alyssa Ray Dec 07, 2020 9:00 PMTags
TVTravelReality TVExclusivesBravoBelow Deck
Related: Andy Cohen Hosts "For Real: The Story of Reality TV"

Docking drama.

In this clip from Monday, Dec. 7's all-new Below Deck, tensions run high as the crew prepares to dock My Seanna. Not only does bosun Eddie Lucas have to explain protocol to former stewardess turned deckhand Isabelle "Izzy" Wouters, but Shane Coopersmith still requires a lot of instruction.

Eddie is seen saying to Izzy, "I'm gonna go drop, drop, drop, drop."

She responds, "Gotcha."

While Eddie assures Izzy that it's "pretty self-explanatory stuff," it seems not everyone on the crew has taken to the protocol. It's not a great time to be Shane, that's for sure.

Speaking of Shane, he goes on to ask fellow deckhand James Hough, "Does it matter which end we're gonna put on the dock?"  

In response, James offers up a quick, "Yeah."

Later on, Eddie continues walking his deckhands through the docking protocol, which includes dropping fenders over the side and adjusting a clamcleat.

Shane sounds off, "These ones are not measured correctly."

photos
Craziest Guests on Below Deck

Eddie informs his deckhand, "Just so long as it drops. And then, once it's down, you can adjust it real quick. 'Cause, it's just a clamcleat."

Once My Seanna's stern "clears 15 feet," it's go-time for the deck team.

"Stern is clear of 15," Eddie says over the radio. "Dropping fenders in three, two, one. Drop, drop, drop and drop."

While Izzy nails the fender drop, Shane seems to struggle to get his into place.

Eddie tells Shane, "You've got one more to drop."

The young deckhand remarks, "I know."

Bravo

Eddie isn't the only person noticing Shane's docking error. Captain Lee Rosbach goes on to snap, "I've got a fender misplaced…God damn it."

A frustrated Eddie goes on to place Shane's last fender.

Izzy says encouragingly, "Alright, team."

As for Eddie? He, understandably, concludes, "F--k it."

Trending Stories

1

Watch Eminem's Cameo in SNL Parody of "Stan" With Pete Davidson

2

We Ranked All of Hallmark Channel's 2020 Christmas Movies So Far

3

Gwen Stefani Recreates Her Iconic "Just a Girl" Outfit 25 Years Later

Watch the tense scene play out in the exclusive clip above.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

Binge past episodes of Below Deck on Peacock.

(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

1

Watch Eminem's Cameo in SNL Parody of "Stan" With Pete Davidson

2

We Ranked All of Hallmark Channel's 2020 Christmas Movies So Far

3

Gwen Stefani Recreates Her Iconic "Just a Girl" Outfit 25 Years Later

4

Today Show's Bobbie Thomas Mourns Husband Michael Marion

5

Trista & Ryan Sutter Celebrate 17th Anniversary as He Battles Illness

Latest News

Kim Kardashian's Jaw-Dropping New Bikini Pics Are Heating Up December

Gwen Stefani Reveals Her One Sweet Wish for Wedding to Blake Shelton

Rita Ora Makes Rare Comment About Her Relationship With Rob Kardashian

Watch Mario Lopez as Sexy Colonel Sanders in Lifetime’s KFC Mini-Movie

You’ll Have to Wait Until 2021 For More Euphoria

Ben Higgins Reacts to Ex Lauren Bushnell's Pregnancy News

Exclusive

Docking Drama Has Eddie Lucas Saying "F--k It" on Below Deck