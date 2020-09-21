Below Deck Season 8 First Look Features a New Chief Stewardess, Wild Guests, Coronavirus & More

Drama on the high seas.

In this all-new Below Deck season eight trailer, Captain Lee Rosbach tackles a new Chief Stewardess, unruly charter guests and coronavirus. The new teaser starts off promising with scenic shots of the Caribbean.

"It's been years since I've been in the Caribbean, and I missed the hell out of it," the famed captain states in the just-released footage. "White sandy beaches, crystal blue water? It's like putting on your favorite pair of blue jeans. It's like going home again."

Captain Lee isn't the only familiar face as bosun Eddie Lucas, who is best known for being an original cast member, has returned to Below Deck. Nonetheless, it's new addition Francesca Rubi we're most excited about.

Francesca has stepped into Kate Chastain's longtime role of Chief Stewardess, as she exited the show after wrapping season seven. And, like Kate, it seems Francesca is a no-nonsense Chief Stew.