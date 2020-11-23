Watch a Below Deck Guest Fawn Over Deckhand James in Front of His Girlfriend

Related : Andy Cohen Hosts "For Real: The Story of Reality TV"

Judging by this exclusive sneak peek clip of tonight's all-new Below Deck, someone's got a not-so-secret admirer!

Surprisingly, said admirer is a charter guest. And even though he's clearly spoken for since he's on board with his girlfriend, he can't help but fawn over Deckhand James Hough.

"I have a question," the guest says to his girlfriend in front of James and Chief Stewardess Francesca Rubi as they clean up for the night. "Why is a good looking guy like him working on a yacht like this?"

"That's a good question," James responds, following the girlfriend's response of "Woah."

The flattery continues, and the guest even compares James to Tom Hardy.

"That's a good shout!" James tells him. "We're fast becoming friends."

At this point Francesca joins the group, but the guest isn't done. "Francesca, that's the hottest guy right there," he says. "Out of all the guys, is that your favorite? Tom Hardy right there?"