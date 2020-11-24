DWTSGrammy NominationsTaylor SwiftAmerican Music AwardsVideosPhotos

Beyoncé Dominates 2021 Grammys With 9 Nominations

Beyoncé received nine nominations for the 2021 Grammys, leading the list of talented nominees. Scroll on to see what awards she's up for this year.

Who run the world?

Beyoncé just dominated the 2021 Grammy nominations! The superstar singer is up for nine awards at the upcoming ceremony, set for Jan. 31, including Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song for "Black Parade."

"Savage," Bey's collaboration with fellow Houston native Megan Thee Stallion, is also up for Record of the Year, Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song.

The 39-year-old singer, who already has 24 Grammy wins, is also nominated for Best Music Video for "Brown Skin Girl" and "Best Music Film" for Black Is KingAs fans may recall, Queen Bey won the Best Music Film Grammy in 2019 for Homecoming.

Nominations for the 2021 Grammys were announced on Tuesday, Nov. 24, by Interim President/CEO Harvey Mason Jr. "This has been a tough year for our industry but I have witnessed, day after day, the incredible resiliency of the music community," Mason said via the virtual livestream. "This year's nominated recordings are proof that the creative spirit continues to be alive and well, and our nominees are a testament to the passion and perseverance that our community embodies."

"I'm endlessly amazed that so many music creators continue to use their craft to tell important stories, providing a dynamic soundtrack that both directly impacts and reflects our culture," he continued. "I truly believe in the power of music, and the 63rd GRAMMYs will be an opportunity to help us unite, uplift and inspire."

Prior to her Grammy nominations on Tuesday, Beyoncé opened up about how she's felt "changed" by 2020.

"I have learnt that my voice is clearer when I am still. I truly cherish this time with my family, and my new goal is to slow down and shed stressful things from my life," she told British Vogue. "I came into the music industry at 15 years old and grew up with the world watching, and I have put out projects non-stop. I released Lemonade during the Formation World Tour, gave birth to twins, performed at Coachella, directed Homecoming, went on another world tour with Jay, then Black Is King, all back to back. It's been heavy and hectic."

"I've spent a lot of time focusing on building my legacy and representing my culture the best way I know how," Bey continued. "Now, I've decided to give myself permission to focus on my joy."

The 2021 Grammys, hosted by Trevor Noah, is set to air on Jan. 31.

