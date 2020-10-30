Beyoncé Reveals Her "New Goal" After Feeling "Changed" By 2020

Related : Kelly Rowland Talks "Brown Skin Girl" Video With Beyonce

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter is opening up about 2020 and how the year shifted her heart.

In the December issue of British Vogue, the Grammy winner shared how her life with husband Jay-Z and their three kids drastically changed while experiencing a pandemic and "the current social unrest."

"I have learnt that my voice is clearer when I am still. I truly cherish this time with my family, and my new goal is to slow down and shed stressful things from my life," she revealed. "I came into the music industry at 15 years old and grew up with the world watching, and I have put out projects non-stop. I released Lemonade during the Formation World Tour, gave birth to twins, performed at Coachella, directed Homecoming, went on another world tour with Jay, then Black Is King, all back to back. It's been heavy and hectic."

The star continued, "I've spent a lot of time focusing on building my legacy and representing my culture the best way I know how. Now, I've decided to give myself permission to focus on my joy."