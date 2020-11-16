New to The Crown? Season 4 Lets You Dive Right Into Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ Love Story

Des Willie/Netflix

That changes with season four, where the juiciest parts of the plot surround Charles and Diana. You'll get to see The Crown's interpretation of their aristocratic meet-cute. You'll get to see Corrin in a replica of Diana's iconic David and Elizabeth Emanuel wedding dress. And you'll get to see the many heartbreaking reasons why her life was rife with sadness. It's like a soap opera, but one worthy of critical acclaim.

We'd be remiss not to mention the other half of the season explores Queen Elizabeth II's many head butts with Gillian Anderson's perfectly depicted Margaret Thatcher—and epically illustrates the family's unsettling relationship with mental health, as Princess Margaret (Helena Bonham Carter) battles her own demons. Trust us, you'll want to have the Google search tab ready to work its magic after wondering, Did this really happen?

If you're completely new to The Crown, know you might need some help deciphering who is who (aside from obvious ones) and what exact time period is being shown. (For that, this handy guide should help). But no, there's absolutely no need to go back and study up on the first three seasons, though props to you if you do.