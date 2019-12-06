Sure, The Crown season three has only been out roughly for a month now, but if you, dear reader, are anything like us, you're ready and hungry for new episodes already. Well, you're going to have to wait. The adventures of Netflix's Queen Elizabeth II will continue in a fourth season, but you're going to have to wait. How long? That remains to be seen.

The details we do know about The Crown season four are a bit sparse. We know the cast will stay the same, anchored by Oscar winner Olivia Colman, and that the show will continue to trek along through time. Season three ended in the year 1977, and a certain star of The X-Files will be playing the prime minister in office from 1979-1990, so…do the math. And that also means a certain famous princess will hit the world stage in the new season.