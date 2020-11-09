BREAKING

Jeopardy! Host Alex Trebek Dead at 80
Al RokerFall TVKardashiansE! People's Choice AwardsVideosPhotos

Country Music Singer Lee Brice Drops Out of CMA Awards After Testing Positive for Coronavirus

Lee Brice, who was scheduled to perform at the 2020 CMA Awards, has tested positive for coronavirus. He reportedly received his results before arriving for any award show-related rehearsals.

By Elyse Dupre Nov 09, 2020 1:24 PMTags
Red CarpetAwardsCelebritiesCoronavirusCMA Awards
Lee BriceMatt Baron/Shutterstock

Lee Brice won't be performing at the 2020 CMA Awards after all. 

According to the Associated Press (via Variety), the 41-year-old singer tested positive for coronavirus. Variety reported that a representative for the artist told the AP on Sunday, Nov. 8 that Brice is "in good spirits and not experiencing any symptoms."

In addition, Variety noted that a CMA spokesperson told the AP Brice was tested and received his results before arriving for any award show-related rehearsals or activities, which are taking place in Nashville. Per Variety, Brice's representative also told the AP the "Hard to Love" star will be isolating at home until he's received clearance from his doctor.

"Lee would like to thank the CMAs and all of his incredible fans for his nominations and is wishing his fellow nominees an incredible evening celebrating the best of country music," his rep told the AP, per Variety.

Brice was scheduled to take the stage along with Carly Pearce. Both singers are nominated in the Music Video of the Year and Musical Event of the Year categories for their hit "I Hope You're Happy Now," which peaked at no. 27 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart back in June.

photos
Celebs Giving Back Throughout the Coronavirus Pandemic

Even though Brice won't be performing, there are still several big names on the star-studded lineup.

Related: Justin Bieber, Katy Perry & More React to Coronavirus

Jason Aldean, Jimmie Allen, Ingrid Andress, Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne, Dan + ShayJustin Bieber, Jenee Fleenor, Little Big Town, Old Dominion, Jon Pardi, Keith Urban and Morgan Wallen are also scheduled to perform.

Trending Stories

1

How Chris Harrison Felt About Clare Crawley's Bachelorette Exit

2

Clare Crawley and Dale Moss Step Out After Engagement Reveal

3

Prince Harry Marks Remembrance Day After Palace Denies Wreath Request

Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker will host the event.

The 54th Annual CMA Awards will broadcast live from Nashville's Music City Center Wednesday, Nov. 11 starting at 8:00 p.m. EST on ABC.

Trending Stories

1

How Chris Harrison Felt About Clare Crawley's Bachelorette Exit

2

Clare Crawley and Dale Moss Step Out After Engagement Reveal

3

Prince Harry Marks Remembrance Day After Palace Denies Wreath Request

4

Meet Joe Biden's 2 Dogs, the First White House Pets in 4 Years

5

DWTS' Gleb Savchenko's Wife Accuses Him of Infidelity

Latest News

Eva Longoria Responds to Backlash Over Comment About Latina Heroines

Bachelor Nation's John Graham Is Engaged: See His Fiancée's Ring

See Jennifer Lopez's Most Iconic Fashion Looks Through the Years

Cheat Sheet: Everything You Missed While Watching Election Coverage

See Baby Matteo's Cutest Pics Before Total Bellas Returns

How to Watch the 2020 CMA Awards on TV and Online

Lee Brice Drops Out of CMA Awards After Testing Positive for COVID-19