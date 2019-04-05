5 Things You Didn't Know About Dan + Shay

Dan + Shay received six nominations for the 2019 ACM Awards!

At this Sunday's ceremony, country music pair Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney are up for Duo of the Year, Album of the Year for Dan + Shay, Single of the Year, Song of the Year and Video of the Year for "Tequila," as well as Music Event of the Year for "Keeping Score," featuring Kelly Clarkson.

In addition to all of the nods, the musical group will take the stage to perform at this weekend's award show. But, before we see them at the ceremony on Sunday, we wanted to get to know Dan + Shay a little bit better.