You Said What?! The Most Memorable Celebrity Baby News Leaks

Roberts, who's expecting her first child with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund, can laugh about it now, but the Scream Queens star was so ticked off when this occurred back in June, having not personally acknowledged what was until then just a report citing an unnamed source, that she blocked her mom on Instagram.

"It was a disaster," the otherwise joyfully pregnant actress told Kimmel. "And I found it all out on a plane. So, I couldn't get to her. Like, I couldn't call her or attack her. I could just iMessage with her and DM her and ask her to please stop."

Mother and daughter have long since patched things up, of course, considering preparing for a baby (and, OMG, a grandbaby!) takes precedent over social media squabbles.

But Roberts can take comfort in knowing that she isn't the first to have her confidence accidentally (though with the best of intentions here) betrayed by a loved one. Many a piece of celebrity baby news has been shared before its time, and we've rounded up the most memorable spillage of the beans: