Armie Hammer & Elizabeth Chambers Reveal Name of Their Baby Boy in the Cutest Way

The two welcomed their son on Jan. 15

Baby Hammer has a name!

Armie Hammer and wife Elizabeth Chambers have revealed what they have named their newborn son, almost two weeks after he was born. And they did it in the cutest way.

"Emerging from his sister's smooches to say hello. Welcome to the world, Ford Douglas Armand Hammer!" Chambers wrote on Instagram Friday, alongside a photo of the baby lying swaddled on a bed and cuddled by his big sister, Harper, 2.

Hammer reposted the pic.

The two did not explain the meaning or inspiration behind their son's name. It may have been inspired by Tom Ford, who directed and co-wrote Hammer's latest movie, Nocturnal Animals.

Later on Friday, Chambers shared a photo of her holding both of their kids by a window at Soho House West Hollywood, amid a backdrop of the city.

"Friday night rager. And baby boy slept right through it," she wrote."

