Emma Roberts Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Garrett Hedlund: Report

Emma Roberts is pregnant!

The American Horror Story actress is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Garrett Hedlund, according to Instagram comments shared by her mom, Kelly Cunningham.

Us Weekly reported Thursday that the celebs were expecting, and when fans congratulated Kelly on Emma's pregnancy she confirmed the wonderful news. "Thank you so much! Very excited," she responded to one Instagram user. When another asked Kelly if Emma is pregnant, she wrote back, "Yes!!"

This baby news comes just over a year after the stars first sparked romance rumors. In early 2019, Roberts split with her former beau and co-star Evan Peters after about five years together.

A source close to Roberts confirmed to E! News last year that she and Peters "broke off their engagement," ending their romance shortly after Valentine's Day.

"They have had their ups and downs for a while now and were really trying to make it work," the insider told E! News at the time. "Their split was a long time coming."