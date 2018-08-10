Erika Christensen Gives Birth to a Baby Girl Named Polly

Fans had a feeling the actress' due date was near after she posted images of her family enjoying a beach day on Instagram.

"Naps on naps!" she wrote next to a picture of her lounging on a beach towel with her baby bump. "Made one last beach day before baby. I do assume it's any day now." The celeb then later confirmed her due date was Thursday.

She also wrote that she was "pregnant AF" on Instagram after attending the premiere of The Spy Who Dumped Me at the end of July.

While Christensen initially planned to keep the sex of the child a secret, she accidentally spilled the beans while attending a dinner for the 2018 Women in Film Face of the Future event in June. The star told reporters her "little one will learn a lot from her sister."

"Oh, well, there you go," she said upon realizing the slip-up.

She also confirmed the sex of the child the next day on Instagram by writing "It's a" with a series of pink emojis.