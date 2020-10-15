Rachel Gets Set Up With a Hunky Bachelorette Alum on The Bradshaw Bunch

Terry Bradshaw is one again playing matchmaker, but this time he's got competition.
As fans of The Bradshaw Bunch may recall, the former NFL star has been so determined to find his newly single daughter Rachel someone—anyone—to help her get over her ex-boyfriend Dustin, he was willing to set her up with a random marine.
That didn't work out, and as Rachel explains in this sneak peek of tonight's all-new episode, his latest attempt probably won't either.
"He's like, 'I got a friend who has a son. You wanna meet him? Well he's right here!'" Rachel tells her sisters Erin and Lacey in the above clip. "There was the guy! He had listened to our conversation the whole time. He put me on a virtual date."
This is where Terry's competition comes in.
"Noooo! No, no no," Erin says. "I have a guy for you!"
Rachel jokes that she's now a part of a Bradshaw-run dating service, but her laughter quickly turns to panic when she realizes Erin is calling the potential suitor right that second.
The man in question? Connor Saeli, who appeared on Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette.
"Scott and I met him through a mutual friend. I love that show," Erin explains in a confessional. "Listen, I know what my sister likes. So if it takes me hooking her up with a hottie from The Bachelorette, I'm gonna do what I gotta do."
Once Erin hands over the phone to Rachel, she and Connor start to casually chat about what they've been up to in quarantine.
Meanwhile, Erin and Lacey are losing their minds in the background.
"I'm from Michigan. A lot of people think I'm from California," Connor says, to which Rachel responds, "People think that I'm from California!"
"Weird! Lacey chimes in. "Connection!"
Rachel, who's 33, then asks Connor how old he is.
"25."
"You're 25?!" she responds. "No you're not!"
Unfortunately, the clip quickly comes to a close (though we do hear Rachel tell Connor her sisters, who are laughing about her reaction to his age, are "crazy bitches!").
The rest will have to wait until tonight's all-new episode of The Bradshaw Bunch!