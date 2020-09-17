Cardi BACM AwardsNYFWThe Bradshaw BunchPeople's Choice AwardsPhotosVideos
Exclusive

Terry Bradshaw and Daughter Rachel Are a Dream Team in New Celebrity Game Face Sneak Peek

By Alyssa Ray Sep 17, 2020 4:00 PMTags
A dream team.

In this clip from Thursday, Sept. 17's all-new Celebrity Game Facefather-daughter duo Terry Bradshaw and Rachel Bradshaw prove they're an incredible team during one hilarious challenge. The task?

While Terry dons noise canceling headphones, in 45 seconds, Rachel must say a series of phrases while holding a magnifying glass up to her mouth. And, before you can accuse the NFL legend of cheating, host and executive producer Kevin Hart makes sure Terry can't hear a thing.

"Terry, can you hear me? Terry!" Kevin repeatedly yells. "Terry! Terry? Terry, can you hear me?"

After Kevin is assured that Terry cannot hear him, he gives Rachel the green light to begin saying the phrases.

She starts off, "Call me daddy."

After taking a moment, Terry correctly answers, "Call me daddy."

And if that doesn't impress you, The Bradshaw Bunch patriarch goes on to correctly guess, "Okurrr!"

"Wait a second," Kevin remarks. "That's pretty impressive."

As the game continues, the former NFL quarterback correctly guesses the phrase, "Don't forget to flush."

Unsurprisingly, Terry and Rachel's fellow contestants, including Bryan Greenberg and Jamie Chung and Raven-Symoné and Miranda Maday, are thoroughly impressed with their skills.

The only phrase Terry struggles with? "Do these condoms come in a size small?"

After Rachel mouths out each word, Terry is able to repeat it with only 10 seconds left on the clock.

Watch the hilarious game in the clip above.

You can catch more hilarious Bradshaw moments by watching The Bradshaw Bunch premiere early here before it premieres on E! tonight at 9 p.m.!

Watch a brand new episode of Celebrity Game Face Thursday at 10 p.m., only on E!
The Bradshaw Bunch premieres tonight at 9 p.m., only on E!

